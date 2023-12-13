Delhi LG approves promotion of 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the promotion of 13 assistant public prosecutors to the post of additional public prosecutors.

“This will help speed up cases in the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the national capital. Ever since the recent creation of 17 new courts, the trial of cases was facing an acute shortage of Additional Public Prosecutors,” the LG office said.

It said the 13 assistant public prosecutors recommended by the screening committee for the promotion have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from a vigilance angle. As per the Recruitment Rules, they have fulfilled the eligibility criterion of being in service for six years as assistant public prosecutors.

“The promotions, ad hoc as of now, will be for six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), whichever is earlier,” the LG office said.

Simultaneously, a proposal of the Home Department of the Delhi government for filling up 31 vacant posts of additional public prosecutors on regular basis has been submitted to UPSC, it said.

The LG was informed that in view of shortage of additional public prosecutors and due to creation of 17 new courts recently, it has become necessary to carry out the ad-hoc promotion of suitable officers from the feeder grade post, it added.