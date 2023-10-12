Delhi LG approves appointment of public prosecutors for trials in POCSO cases

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the nod for the appointment of four special public prosecutors for trials in POCSO cases, an official said on Thursday.

The Delhi government said the opinion of the LG shall be required for the appointment of special public prosecutors (SPPs) for CBI to conduct trials of POCSO cases in various special courts of the national capital, which has been stalled for over nine months.

“On receiving communication from the L-G Secretariat requisitioning the files in this regard, the city Minister (Home), sought opinion from the Law Department which said the matter needs to be processed expeditiously for obtaining the opinion of LG so that the notification for appointment of SPPs may be issued under section 32 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” the official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 6 directed to send the matter to the LG who had earlier taken a serious note of the delay by the city government.

The CBI in December 2022 had requested for issuance of notification for appointment of CBI senior public prosecutors to deal with POCSO cases in various courts in Delhi and a reminder was sent on March 15, 2023.

The agency had also intimated that more than 20 cases have been registered by it on the allegations of circulation, storing and viewing of child sexual exploitation material through various social media platforms/groups.