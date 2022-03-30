Taking a step closer to having a sustainable future, Delhi Legislative Assembly goes paperless.

All 70 MLAs will now be provided with the tablets on which they will receive all the necessary information regarding assembly proceedings online.

The Assembly has taken up an automation project which will allow MLAs to work digitally. From submitting questions to tabling the bills in the assembly, all work will be done online.

On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, “Delhi Legislative Assembly will be completely paperless now. All documents and bills will be tabled in E-paper format. Lakhs of pages used during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly will now be presented as soft copy.” To begin with the process of going paperless, members were asked to carry their tablets provided by the finance department during the current budget session. Sisodia said, “This will be a step towards making the Legislative Assembly smart and efficient. This web-based solution will not only help us speed up the official processes in the assembly but will also save the tonnes of papers being used here in every proceedings.”

He added, “Under the automation project, the Legislative Assembly has been provided with good Wi-Fi connectivity which will enable the members of the assembly to attend the proceedings uninterrupted. This step of the Kejriwal Government will prove as a milestone in the direction of environment protection. Provisions will be made for members to attend the sessions virtually in future.”