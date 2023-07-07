Delhi in the grip of 32nd Mango festival fervour

In order to promote tourism and celebrate the supremacy of the “King of Fruits – Mangoes”, the Delhi government is organising the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri.

During the festival, people can explore various varieties of mangoes from all over the country and enjoy cultural programs and mango-related competitions.

On Friday, Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the 32nd Mango Festival. On this occasion, Atishi said the ‘Mango Festival’ organised by the Tourism Department was a unique initiative to promote tourism in the city.

She added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government regularly organises such events to promote rich art, culture, and employment opportunities.

Atishi said, “Mangoes which is everyone’s favourite fruit and summers are synonymous. It brings back cherished childhood memories of bonding over mango-eating competitions.”

She urged all the people of Delhi to visit the festival and indulge in the joy of mangoes from across the country.

The Delhi government’s Tourism Department is organising the Mango Festival at Delhi Haat, Janakpuri from July 7-9. During this three-day festival, people can enjoy various cultural programmes along with different types of mangoes from 12 pm to 10 pm.

There is no entry fee for the festival, and free shuttle service from Tilak Nagar Metro Station has been arranged for the convenience of visitors.

The festival will showcase mangoes of various shapes and sizes, ranging from grape-sized mangoes to papaya-sized mangoes. Rare varieties of mangoes such as Langra, Chausa, Fazri, Rataul, Ramkela, Hussainara, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, and more have been put on display

Apart from traditional mango cultivators, various government and non-governmental organisations are also actively participating in the festival being hosted by the Delhi government.