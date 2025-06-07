Dead woman referred to govt hospital in Lalbagh, probe launched

There was anger at a private nursing home in Lalbagh, Murshidabad, on Friday after a deceased woman was allegedly referred to a government hospital along with her newborn, sparking allegations of medical negligence.

Police said the woman had delivered a baby via caesarean section at the Lalbagh-based facility. Although she appeared stable shortly after delivery, she reportedly suffered seizures and died soon after. However, the nursing home allegedly transferred the woman, dead already, along with her newborn to the Berhampore Government Hospital, stating that her condition had deteriorated. Upon arrival at Berhampore, doctors confirmed that the woman had died much earlier. Shocked by the revelation her family returned to the Lalbagh nursing home with the body and the newborn and accused the hospital of a cover up. Angry relatives and locals gathered outside the nursing home, leading to a chaotic scene marked by protests and vandalism. Police were deployed in large numbers to restore order. No representatives from the nursing home have publicly commented on the incident so far.

Police sources confirmed that a meeting has been convened with both the bereaved family and the nursing home authorities to investigate the matter. A formal inquiry is underway to ascertain the timeline of events and any lapses in medical care. The incident has sparked renewed concerns over accountability and standards at private healthcare facilities in the region.

