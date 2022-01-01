Delhi: Highest rise in Covid-19 cases since May 21

The count of positive cases of Covid-19 in Delhi shot up to 2,716 on Saturday, showing a massive increase in a day, following 74,622 tests conducted all over the national capital. This was the highest spike since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded.

The number of such infections yesterday was 1,796 with the positivity rate being 2.4 per cent. But the positivity today surged to 3.64 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s Health Department.

One Covid-19 patient lost his life, taking the cumulative number of such cases to 25,108.

The number of active cases of the virus jumped to 6,360 from 4,410 on Friday. Those getting treatment as home isolation cases were counted to be 3,248 whereas this figure yesterday was 2,284.

The city now had 1,243 containment zones.

Interestingly, only 247 patients remained hospitalised and 8,636 of the available beds for coronavirus patients were vacant.

The patients on oxygen support numbered 82 and those put on the ventilator were five in number.

The bulletin showed that 1,24,148 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and 52,767 were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of people having got their first vaccine dose was 1,52,22,436 and the number of fully vaccinated persons was 1,11,42,320.