Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the decision of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to disqualify suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leader Tahir Hussain as a councillor of municipal corporation.

Justice Najmi Waziri has passed the order to stay the EDMC decision on disqualification that Hussain’s plea challenging it.

The decision of the EDMC to terminate Tahir as a councillor after he allegedly remained absent from meetings of the Corporation for three consecutive times without any information.

The court has issued notice to the corporation represented by its counsel Gaurang Kanth and has sought the stand of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on the petition by March next year.

Tahir Hussain, a leader of AAP was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the North East Delhi riots that broke between protestors and supporters of the CAA/NRC on February 24. He is one of the prime accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence in North East Delhi.

The plea was moved by Tahir’s wife on behalf of the ex-AAP councillor.