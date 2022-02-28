Delhi HC rejects ‘revenge taking plea’ against Army official, slaps fine

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed against an Army official and imposed cost on the petitioner, who has also alleged an employment fraud in the Indian Army.

Noting the plea was filed in the garb of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna termed it as “revenge taking type of petition” against the Army official, who joined the force in 2015.

In the plea, the petitioner alleged that the army official had produced false certificates for securing employment, and sought that his appointment to be cancelled.

The bench, after hearing his argument, pointed out the gross and unexplained delay of seven years as his allegations date back to 2015.

Pointing out that the accused official is not joined as a party in the writ petition, the court said that no writ petition can be allowed in the absence of a candidate or an employee whose appointment is sought to be terminated, saying he should be heard by the court.

Accordingly, the plea has been dismissed and a cost of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the petitioner.