Delhi Govt to present its maiden Budget on March 25

The newly elected BJP government in the national capital will present its maiden budget on March 25 during the second session of the eighth Delhi Assembly.

The session is scheduled to last five days, starting March 24, and may be extended based on legislative requirements, an official bulletin stated.

A general discussion on the annual budget will take place on March 26, followed by its consideration and passage on March 27.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget.

March 28, tentatively the final day of the session, has been reserved for private members’ bills and resolutions.

According to the official bulletin, a member may submit up to five questions per day, primarily related to a single department.

Lengthy questions or those covering multiple subjects will be edited to comply with parliamentary rules.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, along with her cabinet members and MLAs, has been engaging with various sections of society over the past several days to incorporate their suggestions into the budget.

Discussions have been held with representatives from industry, women’s groups, students, and other community segments to ensure an inclusive budget that promotes the city’s development while addressing the interests of all sections of society.