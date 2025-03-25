Rekha Gupta presents ‘historic’ Delhi Budget with Rs 1 lakh crore allocation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the newly-elected BJP government’s maiden budget in the state assembly, allocating Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of the national capital with a focus on women’s safety, water supply and sanitation, infrastructure, and cleaning of the Yamuna river.

The outlay is Rs 24,000 crore higher than the budget estimates of the previous year when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power, marking an increase of 31.58 per cent.

Presenting the budget, the chief minister called it a “historic budget” and claimed that it marks the highest increase in the budget allocation in the nation.

“This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the whole country is watching this. They all have great hopes from the new government. The budget is not just an account or a ledger; it is a transformation from a bad economy to Viksit Delhi,” she stated.

She asserted that this is not just a budget document but a roadmap for making the national capital self-reliant.

Following BJP’s victory in the 2025 assembly elections, this is the first budget presented by the party’s government in Delhi in over 26 years.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, alleged that Delhi witnessed a downfall in different developmental aspects during the past decade with the previous ruling dispensation ruining the national capital’s economic health.

She said the capital expenditure budget has been doubled to Rs 28,000 crore.

The key focus areas of the budget are infrastructure development, industrial development and investment promotion, health and education for all, tourism art language and cultural promotion, expanding social security and development, seamless connectivity with new era of public transport, efficient irrigation and flood control which includes improvement in irrigation and flood control measures, sustainable development, pollution control and power, with green growth.

According to the CM, Rs 1000 crore has been allocated to improve the connectivity of Delhi with the NCR region with the support of the Central Government by launching infrastructure projects through the funds available under Central Roads Fund (CRF) and Urban Development Fund.

The government has allocated Rs 3843 crore for improvement of roads and bridges.

She asserted that providing clean water and sanitation to Delhi’s citizens is the primary responsibility of the government, and now there is a visionary plan for this sector with a historic amount allocation of Rs 9,000 crore.

A total budget of Rs 10,047 crore has been allocated for the Social Security sector, out of which Rs 9,780 crore has been allocated for schemes and projects of the Social Welfare, Women and Child Development and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

To improve the city’s public transport system, Rs 12,952 crore has been targeted for 2025-26.

The government has allocated Rs 1401 crore for rural development, agriculture and Irrigation and flood control.

The proposed budget for the year 2025-26 is to be financed mainly from the own resources, including Tax Revenue of Rs 68,700 crore, Non-Tax Revenue of Rs 750 crore, Small Savings Loan of Rs 15000 crore, and from Central Road Funds of Rs 1000 crore from Centrally Sponsored Schemes of Rs 4128 crore, Grant in Aid from Government of India of Rs 7348 crore and the remaining amount from the opening balance.

Seventy two per cent of the proposed budget 2025-26 has been allocated for revenue expenditure and 28 per cent for capital expenditure.