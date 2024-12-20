Delhi govt sacks DOTS Plus supervisor over negligence in TB treatment

The Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Delhi government on Friday terminated the services of a DOTS Plus supervisor over alleged negligence in the treatment of a Tuberculosis-affected patient.

The action was taken after a school girl from the north district was deprived of essential TB medicines due to the carelessness of the DOTS Plus supervisor.

The department, upon learning of the lapse, acted swiftly and terminated the supervisor within 24 hours. The move sends a clear message that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated.

Reaffirming its commitment to the well-being of Tuberculosis (TB) patients, the department announced the implementation of additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Officials said the stringent action highlights their resolve to ensure the success of the 100 Days TB campaign and safeguard patients’ health.