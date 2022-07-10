Delhi govt to run special drive on C&D portal to reduce pollution

To reduce dust pollution in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to run a special drive on the Construction & Demolition (C&D) portal from July 15 to 30.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The dust pollution arising from construction sites proves to be very harmful to the health of the people. To work in this direction, the Construction and Demolition Portal, which is a self-assessment portal was launched in October last year. Self-registration of all sites more than 500 square meters on this portal is mandatory. This portal facilitates all DPCC officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online and levy and collect fines.”

He said, “As it was difficult to visit all construction and demolition sites and monitor the compliance of dust control norms, the project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal. A self-audit of their compliance with the dust control rules and upload the self-declaration form on the portal on fortnightly basis could be done. Along with this, provision of video fencing with remote connectivity will also have to be made at the construction site.”

The Environment Minister said, “Delhi Pollution Control Committee will take action against those project proponents who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the C&D portal for self-assessment of dust control norms.”

“Between July 15 and July 30, a special campaign will be launched for registration on the C & D portal. So far 600 project sites have registered on the portal. DPCC has been directed to ensure that all project sites are registered on the portal,” said Rai.

Also, agencies that are responsible for building plan sanctions are also required to ensure the project proponents get themselves registered, he said.

The minister stated, “Orders have also been issued to DPCC to submit targeted and achieved monthly reports of self-audit of all. DPCC has been directed to compulsorily register the project proponents on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with dust control rules, and upload self-declaration forms on the portal on fortnightly basis.”