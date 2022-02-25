Delhi Govt offers glimpse into life of Babasaheb with its musical extravaganza

The Delhi Government has put on offer a glimpse into the life of Babasaheb with its musical extravaganza.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the opening show of Babasaheb: The Musical today.

The show received an overwhelming response from the public as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium echoed with roars of Jai Bhim.

On the occasion, Kejriwal said creative representation of Babasaheb’s life the best way of taking his life to the masses.

”Delighted to see the grandest representation of Babasaheb’s life take place in Delhi through this show. Babasaheb’s life an inspiring lesson on our society; blessed to be a devotee of Dr Ambedkar,” he said.

“The more we learn about Babasaheb, more we believe how there was no one else like him. What Babasaheb achieved in his life and how he struggled for the rights of the Dalits and the poor is just miraculous,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Babasaheb’s life proves that nothing in this world is impossible if you have the conviction to achieve it,” Kejriwal said.

The Grand Musical on Babasaheb will be performed in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi from 25th February to 12th March.