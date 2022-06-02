Delhi govt to name colonies & streets after Babasaheb Ambedkar

Following the Central government’s guideline advising against the usage of the word ‘Harijan’, the Delhi government is set to replace the word ‘Harijan’ from names of colonies & streets and name them after Babasaheb Ambedkar instead.

In this vein, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has tabled a proposal to rename all streets and colonies under Delhi Government titled as ‘Harijan’ after Dr Ambedkar.

The Social Welfare Minister also chaired an important meeting in this regard with senior officials to expedite the process with officials from the concerned departments to act on the matter and issue a notification on the same.

Gautam said, “The Delhi Government strives to uplift the SC, ST, OBC communities living in the national capital. We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming of all ‘Harijan’ colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets. We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar instead.”

