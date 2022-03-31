Delhi govt institutes task force for rehabilitation of homeless children

For homeless children, the Delhi Government has instituted a field task force for their rehabilitation in which it will focus on identifying and providing educational, financial and guardianship support to homeless children.

To materialize the same, the city government has developed a comprehensive plan and has set aside Rs 10 crores to develop a residential school for such children.

With the strategic support of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has launched a project in collaboration with Salaam Baalak Trust and Youth Reach to deploy a dedicated field task-force for rehabilitation and reintegration of children in street situations.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR stated. “Streets pose a serious threat of exploitation for children who beg, sell goods and spend their days on the red light junctions and in busy markets. Children deserve to be in schools and have a safe place to sleep. With the launch of this project, the Early Warning System and DCPCR’s 24*7 emergency helpline, the Commission is launching a comprehensive mechanism for identification, prevention and relief for children at the risk of street situations. With these interventions, we are confident that we will be able to provide education, health and safety to all the children who are at the risk of exploitation in Delhi.”

The government has requested all the citizens of Delhi to join hands to secure the future of street children by informing the sighting of these children on Helpline number +919311551393.

The task-force will focus on identifying and providing educational, financial and guardianship support to street children. “Setting up of residential schools by Delhi Government will further strengthen this project’s effort to provide street children with a safe environment immersed with learning and socio-psychological support,” stated the government in a press statement.

DDC Delhi Vice-Chairperson, Jasmine Shah said, “The Delhi government has developed a comprehensive plan aimed at bringing dignity and care into the lives of homeless and street associated children in Delhi. In this year’s budget, we have set aside INR 10 crore to create a residential school that will not only provide education but also emotional and psychological support to vulnerable children. By launching this taskforce, we will be able to deploy focussed efforts to start providing these children with the basic amenities they deserve including education, financial support and guardianship.”

The task-force will be rolled out in a phased manner, starting with South and South-East districts. Youth Reach, the funding and strategy partner of the project highlighted that, “We are privileged to be a part of this project with the DCPCR to provide relief to street children and help them exercise their right to education, health and safety”.

This team will consist of case workers and counselors who will be deployed district-wise and will work in close collaboration with the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). The task-force will focus on a five-pillar model of rehabilitation: (1) Education and vocational training; (2) Counseling and medical support; (3) Sponsorship; (4) Guardianship; (5) Shelter and Home for the child.