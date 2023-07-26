Delhi govt declares four dry days for July-September

The Delhi government has declared four dry days for the period of July-September.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the Excise Department regarding the development on Wednesday. There will be a ban on the sale of liquor on Muharram, Independence Day, Janamasthmi and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad.

The Excise Department of the Delhi government has issued a list of dry days for the period of July 1 to September 30. The list includes Muharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, Janamasthmi on September 7, and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad on September 28, as dry days.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months.