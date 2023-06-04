Delhi Govt committed to cleaning Yamuna: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that rejuvenation of the Yamuna river will happen only with the joint efforts of government and social partners.

This was stated by Rai during the “Yamuna Sansad” programme here.

The Delhi Environment Minister further said that the city government is committed towards cleaning of the Yamuna river.

Rai participated in the “Yamuna Sansad” programme organised at Chhath Ghat, ITO. During the “Yamuna Sansad”, the citizens of Delhi formed a human chain and collectively pledged to work towards the cleaning of the Yamuna.

Rai, while addressing the journalists present during the “Yamuna Sansad” programme, said, “The Yamuna is not just any river for Delhi, but it sustains a vast ecosystem within the city. The majority of Delhi’s water requirements are met by the Yamuna, making it a crucial resource for both economic and ecological purposes.”

“However, the river’s ecological balance has been disrupted over time due to the excessive discharge of chemicals, plastics, and other non-biodegradable pollutants. Nevertheless, our government is taking all necessary steps to preserve the sanctity of this sacred river,” he added.

He said under the Summer Action Plan launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a public awareness campaign has been initiated as a significant component. Today, “Yamuna Sansad” has been organised at the social level to promote public participation, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

“To enhance the ecological condition of Delhi, it is imperative for all individuals to make a commitment to refrain from contaminating the Yamuna river water. It is only through public participation that the environment can be made better and pollution free. The Delhi government will run this campaign as a public campaign in collaboration with the citizens of Delhi,” he said.