Delhi govt comes up with Summer Action Plan to tackle water problems

With the temperature soaring, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a ‘Summer Action Plan 2022′ to tackle the problem of drinking water availability during the summer season.

To materialize the same, Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman, Satyendar Jain held a meeting to discuss the Government’s summer action plan. He said, “The system has been made efficient and robust so that people do not have to suffer due to water scarcity in summer.”

He said, “Strengthening of water treatment plants, repair, and extension of water supply pipelines, availability of water tankers, and E-Piaos are taken into account to ensure that water supplies in all areas of Delhi are unimpeded during the April-to-July peak summer season.”

Besides, to meet water requirements, the Delhi government is targeting the production of about 1000 MGD of potable water during the summer of 2022 by optimising all the resources. Earlier, there used to be 935 MGD of potable water produced during the summer. This means that Delhi will have an extra 65 MGD of water supply this year.

Also, water treatment plants and associated pumping installations are being renovated keeping the issue of persistent ammonia release from Haryana.

Continuous monitoring will be done to prevent the closure of water treatment plants due to managing high levels of ammonia in the water. For this, a new monitoring process has been prepared for this so that the crisis can be managed in an efficient way.

In addition, piped water supply networks are being provided in unauthorized/regularized colonies in a phased manner to improve potable water supply.

“Work for piped water supply networks with individual water connections in JJ clusters will be taken up in a phased manner. Water tankers will be provided in these areas if there is any scarcity of water,” said Delhi government in a press statement.

To minimize physical losses and contamination of water, old water pipelines have been replaced, leakages have been repaired, and new water pipelines have been laid for the water distribution network, stated the water minister.

For water tankers, the Delhi Government has identified 10,141 fixed supply points for the delivery of water for the efficient deployment. Day-to-day locations of daily supply points could be much higher depending on requirements, and the schedule would be made available on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) website.

“The Delhi Government has planned to deploy a total of 1198 water tankers during the April to July summer peak season. These will include 407 contracted stainless steel water tankers, 541 hired water tankers, and 250 departmental water tankers. Depending on the requirements during peak summers in 2022, daily trips of the deployed water tankers will be optimized to supplement drinking water demand in both water-deficient areas and in areas that do not have piped water supply networks,” added Jain.