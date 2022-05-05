Delhi govt to beautify Delhi’s parks; 12,000 parks inspected

In a bid to elevate green cover in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to beautify Delhi’s parks and develop them according to international standards.

A high-level joint review meeting chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai was held today regarding the same along with the concerned departments at the Delhi Secretariat today.

The meeting was regarding the beautification of the Parks of Delhi. Officers from departments like Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), MCD, DDCD, PWD, and others were present.

During the meeting, Rai ordered the development of a park in every district of Delhi as a model park.

Rai said, “Under the Chief Minister’s Park Beautification Scheme, 11 parks of Delhi will be developed as model parks in the first phase. The Community Park Initiative was launched to redevelop parks into modern and world-class parks in order to make Delhi a modern, equitable, and sustainable city.”

For this, the DDCD, the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), RWAs, and CSR/Organizations will come together to collaborate in order to develop some phenomenal parks all over Delhi, he said.

Rai further said, “The Community Park plan will focus on making parks a better place for everyone, with input from various groups and their participation in the process. At the moment, local communities play only a minor role in park management. Participation in the design and upkeep of these green spaces will be encouraged.”

These parks will not only improve the environment but also the overall quality of life for Delhi residents.”

Besides, the Environment Minister added, “A total of 16,828 parks will be surveyed in Delhi under the scheme. So far, approximately 12,000 parks have been inspected. To make Delhi an ecologically resilient city, a world-class model for park development is proposed.”

This will include amenities such as native tree planting, bird-friendly habitats, pergolas, fountains, water recharge systems, composting facilities, jogging tracks, open gyms, WiFi, increased grass cover, and so on. As a result, after surveying all of the parks, they will be repaired and redeveloped with the assistance from local RWAs and NGOs.”