Delhi: Four arrested in Jama Masjid Murder Case

Four people were arrested in connection with the Jama Masjid murder case, police said on Friday.

Three daggers have also been recovered from the accused, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shezan aged 18, Mohd Arham alias Pasa aged 20, Adnan Ahmad alias Tillu aged 18, and Md Kaif aged 19, the police said.

According to the police, the accused were having a tussle with Amaan, deceased Areeb’s friend.

When Areeb intervened, they became infuriated and attacked Areeb with daggers and killed him.

Further investigation is in progress.