A heated argument with a colleague led to Delhi Police constable allegedly firing at is his colleague inside the Seemapuri police station in northeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Constable Amod Bhadana returned to the police station after completing his beat duty and was having dinner, another constable Ravindar Nagar entered the room at around 10.30 pm on Friday day night, when the incident took place, according to police.

Bhadana and Nagar had an argument over some issue, following which, Ravindar Nagar took out his service pistol and fired at Bhadana, police official Amit Sharma said.

“The bullet hit Constable Bhadana in the chest and he fell down. He was rushed to Swami Dayanand Hospital, from where, he was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said police.

He is undergoing treatment there , the officials said.

Ravindar Nagar was arrested and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal was registered against him, police said,

The police is further investigating the case.