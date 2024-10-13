Delhi Congress welcomes LG’s directive to probe delay in ration card allotment

The Delhi Congress on Sunday welcomed the lieutenant governor’s directive to the chief secretary to order a probe into the delay in the allotment of ration cards to about 90,000 applicants calling it a step in the right direction.

Criticising the Delhi government, Congress Delhi Unit Chief Devender Yadav claimed that for the last decade, not a single card has been issued in the capital city.

“During Congress government, there were 3,455 lakh ration cards, which has come down to 17.83 lakh and there were 2,396 ration shops, which has now reduced to 1,976,” the Congress leader said.

Yadav claimed that the National Food Security Act passed during the UPA government ensured that not only the poor get free ration but also common people get subsidised food grain.

The AAP government has deliberately ensured that the deserving people were kept out of the ration bracket due to not approving new ration card applicants, he added.