Delhi: CM takes stock of Mori Gate flood relief camp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the flood relief camp at Mori Gate to assess the situation and ongoing efforts to provide support to the victims of recent floods in low-lying areas around the Yamuna river.

Expressing his concern for those affected by the floods, Kejriwal emphasised the government’s commitment to assisting the victims. “We have established relief camps in various locations, primarily in schools and Dharmashalas to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water,” he said.

The CM acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Yamuna Bazaar, where the floodwaters caused significant damage and loss of belongings. Many individuals lost important documents, including Aadhaar cards.

The Delhi Chief Minister assured them that special camps would be organised to facilitate the recovery of these essential documents. He also highlighted the plight of children who lost their books and school uniforms due to the flooding.

Additionally, considering the current muddy conditions in the affected areas, Kejriwal mentioned that efforts would be made to fill up ‘keechad’ with dry soil to expedite the drying process.

The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals, including compensation for their losses. Specific details and announcements regarding this assistance will be made soon, the CM said.

Addressing a question regarding Yamuna bridge maintenance payments, Kejriwal clarified that the responsibility lies with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which is owned by the Central government.

Regarding the ongoing efforts to control the water levels, the CM informed the press that pumps are being used to reduce the water level in the affected areas. The progress varies across different locations, but the water level of the Yamuna River has gradually decreased to 205.9 metres, with further receding expected in the coming days.

Kejriwal tweeted, “I personally visited a relief camp set up at a school located at Mori Gate to oversee the arrangements. Along with providing shelter for the affected people, arrangements for food, water, and toilets have been made. For those whose important documents and children’s books have been washed away in the floods, special camps will be set up later to provide them assistance, and arrangements will be made for books and clothes for the children. The government will soon announce assistance for those who have suffered significant losses. We are reaching out to the flood-affected people with all possible help.”

Meanwhile, the CM also tweeted to inform that the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has also been started. This will restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assemblies falling in central Delhi namely Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam Vihar, Delhi Cantt and also in NDMC areas. Water supply from this area had got disrupted because its raw water supply pump house, which is in Wazirabad WTP, had got flooded on July 13.