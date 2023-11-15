Delhi CM orders corrective steps after complaint of ‘filthy’ hospital toilets on X

Taking cognizance of a post on X complaining about stinking toilets at a Delhi government-run hospital in east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to take “corrective steps”.

Kejriwal’s directive comes after a person late on Tuesday night brought the issue to light through a post on X.

“Delhi’s sick hospital–Toilets are overflowing, full of filth, this is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB hospital across Yamuna, where patients, attendants and staff have to pass through the toilet with a cloth tied over their mouth. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero,” read the post on X along with a photograph.

The photograph shared on the X showed the toilet in the hospital swamped in filth with wet floor and walls covered by dust.

In reply to the post, the chief minister wrote on X, “I have directed health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps.”

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital is one of the largest government hospitals in Delhi.

The AAP national convenor had in September said over 10 new hospitals would be built in Delhi to improve the healthcare of the city.

The AAP Government said 11 new hospitals would add more than 10,000 beds to Delhi’s health infrastructure and that these hospitals will boost the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of it.