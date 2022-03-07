Delhi civic polls: Expenditure limit for candidates increased to Rs 8 lakh

Delhi State Election Commission has increased the limit of expenditure that can be incurred by a candidate in the elections for the city’s three municipal corporations to Rs 8 lakh, reads the official statement.

According to the statement, SK Srivastava, State Election Commissioner, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under rule 109 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councillors) Rules, 2012, I, SK Srivastava, State Election Commissioner of NCT of Delhi, hereby fix the maximum limit of expenditure to be incurred by a candidate at an election to award of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi viz. North Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, to be hereafter as Rs 8,00,000.” Last year it was increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5.75 lakh.

The local body polls in Delhi are scheduled for April this year.