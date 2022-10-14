Appointment of polling officer underway for Delhi Municipal polls

After finalising the process of delimitation of 250 new wards in Delhi, the Delhi State Election Commission has taken a step further to conduct the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

On the directions of the commission, the MCD has started the process of appointing officers for the polling, counting and other activities related to the elections. It is believed that the Election Commission is in the mood to conduct the municipal elections in the month of December.

It may be noted here that on 29 September 2022, a letter was written on behalf of the Delhi State Election Commission to the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The letter said that for conducting municipal elections in April 2022, officers were appointed for conducting elections to the three municipal corporations of Delhi, including polling and counting.

However, the elections could not be held pending the process of amalgamation of the corporations. More than six months have passed since then and many of the officers appointed then have been transferred or retired. Therefore, new officers had to be appointed again for the elections of the MCD.

In view of this situation, it has been informed to the Election Commission of Delhi, through a letter issued by the Election Office of the MCD on Thursday, October 13, that the assistant commissioners of all the zones have been nominated as nodal officers for conducting the MCD elections within their zones.

Apart from this, deputy directors and assistant deputy directors of all zones of the Corporation’s Education Department have been appointed as deputy nodal officers for the polls.

It is worth mentioning here that all the concerned officers have been assigned to upload the information of all types of appointments related to elections on the website of the Commission by 22 October 2022.

Poll schedule

According to an official of the Delhi Election Commission, preparations have been started for holding elections in the month of December this year. If due to any unforeseen reason the elections could not be held in December, then they are ready to postpone the elections to any time till April next year.

Special responsibilities are given to the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the corporation elections. Therefore, the process of appointing officers for man power, polling parties and counting parties for various election-related works have been started. At present, preparations are being made to hold elections in the month of December itself.

List of delimitation of wards

After the suggestions and complaints received from political parties as well as ordinary people, the State Election Commission has given the responsibility to one officer for each ward. Most of the suggestions received regarding the delimitation of wards have been acted upon.

The work of completing the delimitation of 250 new wards of Delhi in the Election Commission is in the final stage. According to an official, the final list of delimitation of wards can be released any day now.