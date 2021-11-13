Delhi chief electoral officer meets newly appointed electoral observers

Meeting the three newly appointed ECI has appointed 3 electoral roll observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the special summary revision of Electoral Rolls with 01.01.2022 as the qualifying date, the CEO Delhi Dr Ranbir Singh briefed them regarding the key objectives of the ongoing voter awareness campaign and the special voter registration camps to be held on 27th and 28th November for all citizens at every polling station of Delhi.

Madhup Vyas, the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner (Development) has been allotted the West, South-West and South-East districts. Ms Dilraj Kaur, the Pr. Secretary (PWD) has been assigned New Delhi, East, North-East & Shahdara districts; and Central, North & North-West districts of Delhi have been allotted to Ms R. Alice Vaz, Secretary (Higher & Technical Education).

CEO Delhi underlined the need to ensure enrollment of all new voters with reference to the new qualifying date of 1st January 2022 and all left out young voters, women voters, third gender voters, divyang voters and homeless voters by adopting constituency and booth specific strategies. He also emphasized the importance of deleting the names of deceased and permanently shifted voters and removing any duplicate entries for enhancing the purity of electoral rolls.

During the Special Summary Revision, the Electoral Roll Observer is required to visit each district under his responsibility at least three times. The first visit will be during the receipt of claims and objections, the second visit during the disposal of claims and objections and the third visit during the finalization of the electoral roll.

CEO Delhi further highlighted that all Delhi residents over the age of 18 should be encouraged to download the Voter Helpline app, which will allow them to access all electoral services using their mobile phones. He also recommended Divyang people to download the ECI’s PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile app. Online electoral services can also be availed on www.nvsp.in portal of the ECI.