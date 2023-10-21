Delhi: Atishi interacts with Anganwadi workers of Patparganj project

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with the workers and helpers of the Anganwadi centres in the Patparganj project to understand and improve Delhi’s Anganwadi centres and took their suggestions.

Atishi emphasized that all of their suggestions are highly important in the direction of making the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadi centres excellent.

She said whether it’s raising awareness among pregnant women or providing better nutrition and quality education to children, the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadi centres are doing outstanding work in every field.

“Here, in addition to providing better nutrition for childhood, our Anganwadi workers and helpers are also helping parents with various parenting tips. Whether it’s overcoming mobile addiction or improving children’s concentration, parents have confidence in the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadi centres,” she said.

“In this regard, the Kejriwal government has full faith in Anganwadi workers and helpers and assures that Anganwadi centres are as crucial for us as schools, and we will never let them lack any facilities,” the Delhi Women and Child Development Minister said.

While interacting with the Delhi Women and Child Development Minister, Anganwadi workers said, “We engage in discussions with parents from time to time to ensure that every child coming to the Anganwadi receives good education and better nutrition. They also shared how they are raising awareness among pregnant women with unique initiatives like the ‘Mahila Mandal’.”

Anganwadi workers said, “The government is providing better facilities, and we are educating children more effectively. We are proud to be an Anganwadi worker in Delhi.”

On this occasion, Atishi said that she is very impressed by the positivity and energy of the Anganwadi workers. She expressed pride in having such an excellent team of Anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi who work diligently and are dedicated to nurturing childhood.

Encouraging the workers and helpers, she said, “Working in Anganwadis is a privilege. Thousands of women trust the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadi centres and our Anganwadi workers during crucial times help them and this makes us proud.”