Delhi achieves 100 percent vaccination of first dose, tweets Kejriwal

Delhi has achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose to all the eligible people, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Friday through a tweet.

Kejriwal thanked doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs, and all other frontline workers for this achievement. “Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs, and all-district functionaries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cases of new Covid variant Omicron are rising at a fast pace in India, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting maximum cases. Total 358 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain with

88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases. Kejriwal stressed that the latest variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly and claimed that it causes “very mild” infection, fewer hospitalisations, and deaths.

Anticipating a surge in Covid cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily, and to ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines, and oxygen.

India’s daily Covid-19 cases on Friday rose by 6,650 and deaths shot up by 374 in a day, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,051 while the active cases declined to 775.