DDMA orders ‘no mask no entry’ at shops and workplaces in capital

Issuing the latest order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) enforced the `No Mask, No Entry’ rule at shops and workplaces amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron threat. DDMA has also issued guidelines in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national

capital.

According to the DDMA statement issued on Wednesday, “All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in National Capital Territory of Delhi.” It also advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of its Omicron variant, the DDMA also directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 percent of the seating capacity, while marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance, according to the statement.

The DDMA order said, “All social/political/cultural/religious/festival-related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi… All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or

New Year in the NCT of Delhi.”

On Wednesday, the national capital logged 125 cases Wednesday, the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases of the infection. The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

According to the DDMA order, “All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant.”

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Authorities have been directed to convene meetings with RWAs, market associations and inform them about “persistent increase” in Covid cases and also the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said genome sequencing of samples of all Covid-infected people in Delhi has begun to ascertain if the Omicron variant has spread in the community.

“The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day,” Jain said.