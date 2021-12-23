DDMA allows opening of religious places for celebration of Christmas, New Year

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh order issued on Thursday allowed the opening of religious places for prayers and celebration of Christmas and New Year despite the restrictions imposed through an earlier order.

The permission allowed has a rider that there must be strict compliance of Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The DDMA clarified that now there was no need for seeking separate permission for these activities.

Its order said, “Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year’s Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of the DDMA order as well as instructions issued (on Wednesday).”

The DDMA order pointed out, “On this issue, it is to clarify that as per … DDMA order no. 492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SOPs and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.”

On Wednesday, in view of the renewed surge in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the threat from Omicron, the new variant of the virus, the DDMA had directed the District Magistrates and DCPs to ensure that no Christmas and New Year events and gatherings are organised in the city.