DDL’s consumer convicted for Power Theft, sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Discom of capital Tata power has convicted people indulged in power theft through special court. The Special Judge, Electricity Court, Tis Hazari, has convicted Ms Geeta Devi, resident of Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila with three months of imprisonment post finding her guilty for indulging in power theft for domestic usage. The thief was convicted under Section 135 of The Electricity Act. 2003.

Civil liability of INR 90,532/- was approved by the court for the electricity theft that Tata Power-DDL would recover from the convicted consumer. The court held on a deterrence perspective of discouraging such heinous crimes as it not only causes economic losses but also jeopardizes lives.

Commenting on the judgment, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said, “Tata Power DDL has been working consistently towards providing our consumers and essential services with 24×7 power supply, even during the ongoing pandemic. Electricity theft not only results in commercial losses for us but is also creates a very serious safety hazard. We laud the judgment of the Hon’ble Court and appeal to all consumers to take legitimate electricity connections and pay their bills on time to avail uninterrupted power supply.”

Tata Power-DDL is working on methods to curb the AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses in power theft prone areas and control the menace with strict measures. The company is also keeping a close watch on the violators.