DDC partners with RMI India for renewable energy solutions in Delhi

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi has partnered with RMI India to develop the framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Delhi, especially solar energy.

RMI India will support DDC Delhi in tapping into global best practices and enable Delhi to become the leading state in terms of Rooftop Solar (RTS) adoption. Both organisations will also be hosting a National Consultation on Delhi’s new Solar Policy in collaboration with the Power Department at the India International Centre (IIC) on 12 May.

The partnership was signed between DDC Delhi and RMI India today in the presence of DDC Delhi Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah and MD of RMI India, Ms Akshima Ghate. The collaboration aims to promote Rooftop Solar (RTS) technology in Delhi through experience and knowledge sharing, multiple stakeholder convenings, technical knowledge sharing, and research.

Shah said, “Delhi Government has laid out an ambitious job plan through the Rozgar Budget of creating 20 lakh jobs in 5 years. The Rozgar Budget lays a special emphasis on generating green jobs including 40,000 new jobs in the next 5 years in solar renewable energy. The Rozgar Budget announced Delhi Government’s intention to bring out a new Solar Policy for Delhi in 2022. This collaboration will go a long way in tapping into global best practices and ensuring Delhi emerges as the national and global leader in terms of Rooftop Solar adoption.”

DDC Delhi and RMI India, in collaboration with the Power Department, Delhi Government, will organize a National Consultation on Delhi’s new Solar Policy on 12 May inviting key stakeholders to share their experiences and inputs for Delhi’s solar policy.

“The consultations are expected to help Delhi Government identify barriers and challenges to deployment of solar rooftop in commercial, industrial and residential buildings. These consultations will provide an opportunity to ideate on potential solutions to these challenges and obtain specific inputs towards on the steps that need to be taken to ensure effective implementation,” said Shri Jasmine Shah.

Akshima Ghate, Managing Director, RMI India, said, “RMI India looks forward to work with DDC Delhi and the Delhi Government in creating a targeted, implementable, and evidence informed solar policy aimed at accelerating renewable energy adoption in Delhi.”

Delhi government had notified the Delhi Solar Policy 2016 to promote the adoption of rooftop solar units in residential as well as commercial buildings in Delhi, which kickstarted the adoption of solar energy in Delhi at a mass scale. The policy outlined a combination of regulations, mandates, incentives, and tax breaks for the growth of rooftop solar power in the capital. The Delhi Solar Policy 2016 had strongly advocated performance-based incentives for domestic households coming forward for installation of solar panels.

The policy has successfully deepened the penetration of solar energy in Delhi with a total of 1189 MW of solar power installations commissioned till date of which 230 MW is through rooftop solar installations. Since 2019, the share of renewable energy in the total power supply has also doubled. The Delhi Solar Policy 2016 expired in 2021 and it was subsequently announced in Rozgar Budget 2022 that Delhi Government will come up with a new Solar Policy in 2022 that will position Delhi as a national and global leader in rooftop solar generation, while simultaneously generating 40,000 green jobs.