The online public hearings for the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041), which were earlier scheduled till November 10, have been extended by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). According to the tentative schedule released by the DDA, the hearings will take place on November 15, 17, 22, and 24.

A DDA spokesperson said the extended hearings will see the participation of “representatives from Government agencies, professional bodies, Authority members and civic bodies”.

“We are considering inviting participants whose comments have been previously heard on the last day (November 24) of the extended schedule,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the DDA had divided the online hearings into nine parts from October 18 to November 10. However, the participants representing trader bodies, residents welfare associations and market associations had said that the hearings were being held in a “hasty manner”.as told to keep my suggestions brief and that I Responding to questions on a potential delay in the notification of MPD-2041, the DDA spokesperson said, “We are working at a fast pace to complete the required proceedings.”

“There are various factors before revealing the timeline of notifying the Master Plan for 2041. We have to send our findings to the respective authorities and we do not know how they will react. But we can assure you that the work is being executed in a fast-paced manner,” the spokesperson said.