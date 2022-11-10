DCW seeks panel to probe acquittal of Chhawla rape case accused

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla seeking a high-level committee to examine issues related to poor investigation and problems in a trial that led to the acquittal of convicts by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gang rape and murder case.

In the letter, DCW chief stated the fact that even the incriminating forensic evidence could not nail the culprits reflects the callous manner in which investigation was carried out. All this gives rise to an element of doubt that the entire process was carried out in a manner to ultimately benefit the accused persons and result in their eventual acquittal.

She has further mentioned in the letter that the case will have a far-reaching impact on the ongoing rape cases in the context of the systemic issues pointed out by the Supreme Court that needs to be corrected.

Mentioning the Preet Vihar case DCW stated, the girl had died under mysterious circumstances in a spa in Preet Vihar and FIR is yet to be filed! Unfortunately, long delays in sending forensic samples to the forensic laboratory are a norm and not an exception.

Maliwal said, “This is one of the most painful cases as the atrocities committed on the girl were inhuman. This case completely exposes the underbelly of the criminal justice system in the country. The fact that the perpetrators roam free is a matter of national shame and has an extremely demoralising effect on the women and girls of the country. This case shall have a wider implication on several other ongoing rape cases in the country and the issues raised in it need to be urgently examined. I request the Government of India to look into the matter seriously and take corrective actions in the matter.”

Maliwal wanted the proposed high-level committee to suggest comprehensive reforms to strengthen the functioning of the Delhi Police, forensic laboratory as well as trial courts.

The Supreme Court, while acquitting the accused who had been accorded the death penalty by Delhi High Court and trial court, highlighted improper investigation conducted by the Delhi Police along with certain lapses during the trial.