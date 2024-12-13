Daily 40-minute yoga routine can cut diabetes risk by 40%: Study

A 40-minute daily yoga routine, incorporating select asanas and pranayama, along with standard lifestyle interventions, can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by approximately 40 per cent, says a new study.

The study, involving nearly 1,000 prediabetic individuals and conducted across five centres in India for over three years, revealed results that surpass the outcomes of existing diabetes prevention strategies in the country.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who is also a Professor of Medicine, a renowned diabetologist, and Life Patron of the “Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India” (RSSDI), the world’s largest organisation of diabetes researchers and practitioners, released a landmark RSSDI study on “Yoga and Diabetes Prevention” on Friday.

The study was conducted by a group of eminent RSSDI members, including Prof SV Madhu, Head of the Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Prof HB Chandalia, Former Head of Grant Medical College, Mumbai, and presently Head of the Diabetes Endocrine Nutrition Management and Research Centre, Mumbai; Dr Arvind Gupta of the Manilek Research Centre, Jaipur, and others.

On the occasion, Dr Singh underscored the transformative potential of yoga in preventing Type-2 diabetes. In his remarks, the Union Minister emphasised the remarkable findings of this groundbreaking study, which demonstrates how yoga can significantly reduce diabetes risk among individuals with prediabetes.

Briefing the Minister on some of the salient features of the study, the first author, Prof SV Madhu, said the study titled “Yoga and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes – The Indian Prevention of Diabetes Study”, initiated by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), marks a milestone in diabetes prevention.

The Indian Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP) achieved a 28 per cent risk reduction through lifestyle changes, while another trial combining lifestyle measures with stepwise medication (metformin) reported a 32 per cent reduction. The efficacy of yoga in this study outperformed both, showcasing its superiority as a standalone preventive measure.

Dr Singh described the study findings as a potential “game changer” for India’s healthcare system. With over 101 million people currently living with diabetes and another 136 million in the prediabetic stage, the study’s evidence-based approach could play a pivotal role in addressing the growing epidemic.

The Minister stressed the importance of integrating yoga into national diabetes prevention policies to achieve widespread public health benefits. This study stands out as the first well-designed, long-term trial to scientifically validate yoga’s effectiveness in preventing diabetes, he said.

This groundbreaking evidence reaffirms the relevance of yoga, an ancient Indian practice, in tackling modern health challenges, he added.

The Indian Prevention of Diabetes Study is a pioneering initiative by RSSDI aimed at exploring innovative and sustainable approaches to diabetes prevention. Published in Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, the study’s findings are set to influence national and global strategies for diabetes management.