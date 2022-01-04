Covid-19 spreading faster, people needs to be cautious: Jain

With the capital witnessing a spurt in the number of Covid cases along with the Omicron variant, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today informed that COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious.

Talking about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for COVID-19, he said, “Today Arvind Kejriwal has been found positive. Symptoms are mild. He is in isolation right now and he has appealed to people who have come in contact with him to must go for tests,” Jain has reportedly told ANI.

Jain said, “All the protocols are being followed and he is put in isolation with great care.”

“COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious. If people wear masks always then they can save themselves,” added Jain.

Throwing light on rising Omicron cases in the national capital, the health minister said, “Yesterday I told that 84 percent of Delhi’s total COVID-19 cases in the last two days were of the Omicron variant of coronavirus”.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 percent, Delhi’s health department bulletin informed on Monday.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from ANI)