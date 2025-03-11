Congress slams BJP over poll promises

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP over its promise made during the assembly elections and said these are “turning out to be hollow”.

Cornering the ruling dispensation in this regard, he said, “BJP’s promises during the Delhi Assembly elections are turning out to be hollow, one by one, as the government is mum on giving free cooking gas cylinders to households before Holi.”

The BJP government also did not honour its promise of depositing Rs 2,500 into the accounts of every woman voter by March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day other than making a mere announcement by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that a committee will be constituted to work out the formalities for payment of honorarium to women, he alleged.

Notably, on March 8, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government had approved Rs 5,100 crore for the first phase of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, aimed at providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in the national capital.

He asserted that the BJP government was no different from the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which too dangled many rosy promises to influence the voters before the elections only to deceive them.

“During the Assembly election campaigns, BJP had targeted the AAP government on corruption and misappropriation of tax payers’ money in the construction of the ‘sheesh mahal’ and the liquor scam, and had promised to table all the 14 CAG reports in the very first Assembly session, but it only tabled two reports. Tabling of the remaining CAG reports is not on the agenda of the upcoming Budget session,” the Delhi Congress chief said.