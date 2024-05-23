Congress’ Anil Bhardwaj claims wave in favour of INDIA candidates in Delhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Delhi Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj claimed on Thursday that there was a clear wave in favour INDIA bloc candidates in all the seven constituencies in the national capital.

“There is a clear wave in favour of Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” he said.

Bhardwaj, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Congress’ Communications Department said, “The manner in which Congress and INDIA bloc candidates were getting overwhelming support from the people during their campaigns in all the seven seats is a clear indication that people are looking for change. They will elect the alliance candidates this time, as the BJP MPs had totally neglected Delhi in the past ten years.”

He said, “The BJP was forced to change six of their seven sitting MPs this time, as they had not done their duty for the development and welfare of the people. When Delhi needed the help and support of the BJP MPs being in power at the Centre, they did not deliver, and as a result Delhi’s infrastructure deteriorated and development stunted.”

He alleged that the development of Delhi was stalled as the BJP MPs did not spend Rs 304 crore development funds they received under the MPLAD scheme.

Bhardwaj appealed to the voters of Delhi to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise on 25th May.

He said Congress is committed to implement five Nyay and 25 guarantees, which will uplift the lives of all sections of people, including the youth, women, farmers, labour, underprivileged, and others.