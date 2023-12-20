Cold weather intensifies in Delhi-NCR as max temp drops

The national capital on Wednesday woke up to a chilly morning with minimum temperature settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two points below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum dropped to 22.2 degrees C from yesterday’s 23.5 degrees C.

Cold has taken Delhi and parts of NCR in its grip as minimum temperature continues to remain on the lower side in the region.

Advertisement

Homeless were seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm across several areas of the city. They also took refuge at night shelters, having no other option to their disposal.

The minimum temperature is predicted to hover between 6 degrees and 7 degrees C over this week with mist and shallow fog during morning hours, as per the IMD.

School children braved the weather and attended their classes, all decked in winter wear, while office-goers also were seen commuting to their destinations.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the IMD said, “Over the last 24 hours, we’ve been feeling the chill with minimum temperatures ranging from 4°C – 8°C in most parts of Punjab, Haryana–Chandigarh–Delhi, and some stretches of Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and west Bihar.”

“Temperatures in Northwest India taking a dip to 4°C – 8°C today. Stay warm and safe, ” IMD said further.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Delhi’s wind speed on Wednesday at around 4.30 pm was 9.3 km per hour and the Air Quality Index value in the national capital was recorded at 285, which was in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.