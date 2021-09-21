Class XI student arrested for allegedly attacking school teacher with iron rod

A 21-year-old student of class XI was arrested from the Ranhola police station area in the national capital for allegedly attacking his school teacher with an iron rod, police said on Monday.

He was produced before a Delhi Court and the accused has been remanded for fourteen- days of judicial custody, police said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) received a call at the Ranhola station on Saturday about a school teacher being attacked by his student.

“The Investigating officers rushed to the injured teacher to Rathee Hospital and recorded the statement of the teacher, Vikrant Singh, police said. He is a trained graduate teacher at the government boys senior secondary school in Baprola. The incident took place on Saturday when Singh was sitting in the teacher’s room along with a colleague when one of his students Lalit Lal attacked him with an iron rod,” the teacher alleged.

A case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.