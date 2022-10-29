Change in laws restricting remission & paroles of rape convicts needed, DCW to PM

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Prime Minister of India -Narendra Modi seeking stronger laws and policies restraining remission and paroles of rape convicts. Maliwal has cited the cases of Bilkis Bano and Gurmeet Ram Raheem and has demanded that the rapists of Bilkis Bano, and Gurmeet Ram Raheem be sent back to jail.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the letter which stated, “On August 15 this year, the rapists of Bilkis Bano were let off by the Gujarat Government citing the 1992 remission policy that allowed prisoners to apply for reduction of their sentence. Apparently, this was done despite CBI and Special Judge (CBI) raising objections against the release of the convicts. The media has also reported that some of the rapists of Bilkis Bano were charged for crimes such as ‘outraging the modesty of women’ when they had been released on parole. Despite this, their sentence was reduced as even the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Government recommended the premature release of the convicts of Bilkis Bano.”

बिल्किस बानो के रेपिस्ट की रिहाई और राम रहीम की पैरोल ने देश की हर निर्भया का हौसला तोड़ा है। मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिख Remission & Parole नियमों में बदलाव करने का आग्रह किया है। साथ ही बिल्किस बानो के रेपिस्ट और राम रहीम को वापिस जेल पहुंचाने की मांग की है। pic.twitter.com/oElFQbyxhW — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 29, 2022

Maliwal also shared the video and requested the Prime Minister to instruct the Gujarat Government and Ministry of Home Affairs so that the rapists of Bilkis Bano are made to serve their complete jail term along with the matter of the parole of Gurmeet Ram Rahim with the Haryana Government.

बिलक़िस बानो के बलात्कारियों और राम रहीम का आज़ाद घूमना देश की हर निर्भया के हौसले पर चोट है…! माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील है की क़ानून सख़्त करें और इन रेपिस्ट को जेल पहुँचाएँ! pic.twitter.com/Q8ygiTxzQ0 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 29, 2022

Terming these incidents deeply disturbing Maliwal stated that the existing rules and policies vis a vis remission, parole and even furlough in the country are extremely weak and can be easily manipulated by politicians and convicts for their own benefit.

DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal stated, “The politicians continue to use rapists to further their vote bank politics, especially when elections are around the corner, which happens to be the case in both Gujarat and Haryana. If influential people enjoying political clout can seek undue benefits while serving life sentences for heinous crimes against women and children, justice is clearly denied and any steps of the Government for ensuring the safety of women and children are rendered devoid of any merit.”

She further added, “A High-Level Committee should be constituted to ensure stringent laws and policies regarding remission, parole, and furlough for convicts serving sentences for serious crimes against women and children. The sentence of convicts in cases of crimes against women and children should not be reduced under any circumstances. Further Bilkis Bano’s rapists and Gurmeet Ram Rahim should be immediately put back in jail.”