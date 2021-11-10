CEO direct agencies to establish Voter Awareness Forums (VAF) in their departments.

The Chief Electoral Officer, at a virtual meeting of senior officials has directed all the government departments to establish Voter Awareness Forums (VAF’s).

While interacting with heads of various departments, CEO, Dr Ranbir Singh sought co-operation for creating awareness amongst their employees, families and clients/consumers regarding voter registration and electoral services during the ongoing Special Summary Revision -2022.

Dr Singh said that Voter Awareness Forums will operate in all government departments, non-governmental organizations and institutions, corporations, and other organizations.

“All employees of the concerned office are eligible to join. Head of each organization/departments/office will appoint one person to serve as the nodal officer. An officer with previous election experience would be given preference,” he said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he observed that online services would be quicker, more convenient, and safer. Apart from the mobile apps, www.nvsp.in also offers online electoral services. Citizens can phone the ECI’s helpline No.1950 for any questions or assistance from 9 am to 9 pm on all days except national holidays.

The residents who will be 18 years old or more by January 1, 2022 can register to vote by submitting Form 6 together with a photo, proof of address, and proof of age.

CEO Delhi also emphasized that citizens should submit Form-7 to delete the names of deceased or permanently shifted voters. Those who aren’t computer savvy can file applications in person at polling stations, voter centres, or Common Service Canters. Citizens can get more information by calling the Election Helpline at 1950 or visiting www.ceodelhi.gov.in.

All citizens with a voter identification card should check their names via the VoterHelpline app, texting SMS (ECI<space>Voter ID) to 1950 or SMS (EPIC<space>Voter ID) to 7738299899, or checking their names at https://electoralsearch.in or contacting the 1950 Helpline.

CEO Delhi asked all department heads to share links of special summery revision 2022 and social media handles of CEO, Delhi on their department’s websites and also encourage their employees/citizens to follow @ceodelhioffice on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.