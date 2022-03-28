Censure motion was passed on fabricated allegations: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has called the censure motion passed in the House against Delhi State BJP President Adesh Gupta “unconstitutional”.

He said that the censure motion was passed on the concoction of what Gupta had not said. “On the other hand, the BJP’s proposal was not accepted against the way Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the pain of Kashmiri pandits false. On this issue, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the house. Such action is against the conventions of democracy,” he said.

Bidhuri said Gupta did not utter a word against Chief Minister, rather he said that if any indecent words have been used by anybody, we condemn it, and this is not our culture.

Bidhuri also released the video in which Adesh Gupta is saying that the use of any indecent words, not being the culture of the BJP.

The Leader of Opposition said that despite this, the censure motion was introduced in the House and after a long debate it was passed.

On the other hand, the censure motion moved by BJP MLAs was also not accepted for discussion in which Kejriwal was asked to apologize.

“In fact, Kejriwal had called the facts of the film ‘Kashmir Files’ false. BJP MLAs protested this in the House and when they were not listened to, they staged a walkout from the House,” Bidhuri said.

He said that the way Chief Minister made fun of the pain of Kashmiri Pandits in the assembly, he should apologize to the 109 crore Hindus of the country.

Bidhuri said that the AAP government is running away from discussing the basic issues in the assembly.

The Lt Governor’s address was also not allowed to be discussed and now instead of discussing the budget, the time has been wasted on baseless topics, added Bidhuri.