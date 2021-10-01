CBI summons Maharashtra DGP, chief secretary in Deshmukh graft probe

In a multi-pronged investigation against Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pande and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, sources said on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering aspect under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh, summoned Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Kailash Gaikwad on Thursday.

ED had registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI in which he and his cohorts are accused of allegedly misusing his post while serving as home minister and that he had collected Rs 4.70 crore through Sachin Waze funneled from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled the graft charge against Deshmukh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on 20 March this year. The CBI filed its FIR against Deshmukh on 21 April this year based on a Bombay High Court ruling on 5 April. However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

The ED had arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary and personal assistant following raids in Mumbai and Nagpur and the NCP leader. His son-in-law was previously questioned by the CBI regarding the leak of an inquiry report.

(With inputs from ANI)