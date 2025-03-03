CAQM lifts Stage 1 GRAP restrictions as Delhi’s air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, following an improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi-NCR.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held on Monday, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region along with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Advertisement

“The AQI in Delhi has improved considerably over the past few days due to favorable meteorological conditions and is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category,” stated an official communication from CAQM.

Advertisement

“The committee accordingly decided to revoke all restrictions under GRAP Stage 1 with immediate effect,” the order read.

Notably, the city recorded an AQI of 156, classified under the ‘moderate’ category, as per the 24-hour average AQI reading of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi residents enjoyed pleasant weather as winter gradually gave way to spring. Many locals and tourists were seen visiting flower festivals across the city, including Amrit Udyan, to make the most of the day.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in the city stood at 31.1°C, while the minimum was recorded at 9.6°C.

The weather department predicted that a Western Disturbance could bring fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region until March 4.