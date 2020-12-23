Delhi today identified 939 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases detected out of 82,386 tests, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The national capital’s Covid caseload thus climbed to 6,18,747.

The city’s Covid positivity rate came down further to 1.14 per cent — lower than yesterday’s 1.29 per cent, when the positive cases reported were 803.

The Covid-19 patients who recovered during the past 24 hours numbered 1,434, which took the city’s cumulative count of recovered patients to 5,99,683 so far, the health bulletin said. The recovery rate climbed to 96.91 per cent.

Delhi recorded 25 fresh Covid fatalities, which pushed its toll to 10,329, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases dropped to 8,735, which was 9,255 yesterday. The city had 3,006 patients remaining hospitalised and the count of those getting treatment under home isolation was 4,790.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 5,833, the bulletin added. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last Saturday asserted that the third wave of coronavirus outbreak in the city was under control now.

“There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn’t a panicky situation in Delhi, and 7,000 beds were available. We fought it all together,” the CM had then told a virtual press conference. The highest single-day Covid spike in Delhi till date ~ 8,593 cases ~ was reported on 11 November.

Delhi’s yesterday single-day tally of 803 coronavirus infections is lowest since 17 August, even as the number of its active cases had yesterday dropped below the 10,000- mark. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 new coronavirus cases.