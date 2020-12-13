Delhi today recorded 1,935 fresh coronavirus infections (Covid-19), with the positivity rate dipping to 2.64 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The national capital’s Covid positivity rate had reportedly dropped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively from 3 December to 7 December.

On 8 December, its positivity rate had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on 9 December and 2.46 per cent on 10 December. It had risen to 3.33 per cent on 11 December. Today’s fresh cases were detected out of 73,413 tests, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests, the health bulletin said. Delhi’s coronavirus caseload mounted to 6,05,470.

The city logged 47 fresh Covid fatalities, which pushed its toll to 9,981, the bulletin said. The active cases tally dropped to 17,373 from yesterday’s 18,676. The city’s Covid recovery rate climbed to 95.48 pc. Referring to today’s Covid updates, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted: “Today overall positivity is 2.46% this is less than 5% for last 11 days. Today RTPCR positivity is 5.14%, RTPCR positivity was 30 % on 7 Nov. Today 1935 positive cases, less than 3500 cases for last 8 days. Please Continue to observe all precautions.”

In another tweet, Jain also stated: “Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest 47 deaths since 2nd Nov. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further.”

Delhi had yesterday recorded 2,385 positive cases of coronavirus infection, which were detected out of 71,679 tests. The infectious, deadly virus had then claimed 60 more lives in the national capital.The Covid recovery rate was 95.25 per cent. Jain had yesterday iterated that the third wave of Covid was on the wane in the city. He had said the third wave was at its peak on 7 November in Delhi when the positivity rate was 15.26 per cent. But it has been on the decline since then.

“I can say that the third wave is on the wane. More than 70,000 tests are being done on a daily basis. Now the situation is under control. But my request to all is to strictly wear a face mask and observe social distancing,” Jain had then said.