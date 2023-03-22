Budget for a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi Budget for the financial year 2023-24 focuses on clean, beautiful, and a modern National Capital.

Addressing a press conference after the presentation of the Delhi Budget, Kejriwal said, “This Budget has a lot for all sections.”

He said the Budget has given a huge infrastructure push, with a total outlay of about Rs 21,000 crore towards this sector.

The Chief Minister said, “Together we have to build a modern Delhi. This time this Budget of Delhi is for a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.”

Kejriwal also assured that the three landfills in Okhla, Bhalaswa, and Ghazipur will be cleared by 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Budget for the financial year 2023-24, worth Rs 78,800 crore, was presented by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot. The total budgetary outlay is two and a half times the expenditure of Rs 30,940 crore in 2014-15, and 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for 2022-23.