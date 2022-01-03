BJP protests against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The BJP Delhi on Monday protested against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s new excise policy by obstructing traffic at 15 spots across the national capital.

The opposition party has alleged that the new policy will encourage the opening of liquor shops in every nook and corner of the national capital, giving the city a bad name.

The protests were staged at ITO, Chandini Chowk, Akshardham cross mall road, Keshavpuram, Vikas Marg, Civil Lines, Shahadra, Signature Bridge, Karol Bagh, South, and South West Delhi, among other locations.

“Every single individual of Delhi, including women, are concerned about liquor shops coming up close to their houses,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Sunday while announcing the protest.

“Kejriwal wants to make Punjab liquor-free but is adamant to make Delhi a city of liquor. We will oppose this move.”

Since the introduction of the new excise policy, the BJP has been protesting against the Kejriwal-led government.

Under this policy, nearly 850 liquor shops are supposed to open up across city as the state government made an exit from the liquor business.

The opposition party has also objected to the opening of new liquor shops in close vicinity to residential areas, religious sites and educational institutes.

While announcing the policy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that it would revolutionise Delhiites’ liquor buying experience by giving the liquor vends a new shape.

He had also claimed that the policy would further put a complete ban on the modus-operandi of liquor mafias operating in the union territory.

Reacting to Monday’s protests, Sisodia tweeted: “BJP is furious over the implementation of the new excise policy because Kejriwal government has put a stoppage to the theft to Rs 35,000 crore in Delhi.

“This money is now being received by the government which will use it for the benefit of masses, earlier this money used to go to the pockets of BJP leaders and liquor mafia.”